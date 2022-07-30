HashCoin (HSC) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $13,094.00

HashCoin (HSC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. HashCoin has a market capitalization of $120,802.33 and approximately $13,094.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HashCoin has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. One HashCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HashCoin alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24,408.77 or 0.99939979 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004089 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004655 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003932 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004092 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002094 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.94 or 0.00130792 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00032576 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004359 BTC.

HashCoin Coin Profile

HSC is a coin. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 coins. HashCoin’s official website is www.hashfuture.io. HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

HashCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HashCoin is an Ethereum-based token that powers HashFuture platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HashCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HashCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HashCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.