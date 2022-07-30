Haverford Trust Co Acquires 595 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Haverford Trust Co raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,392,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,821,000 after acquiring an additional 286,451 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,414,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,498,000 after purchasing an additional 81,502 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $116,833,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 568,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,964,000 after purchasing an additional 14,658 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,759,000.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:IXN opened at $51.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.78. iShares Global Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $44.28 and a twelve month high of $65.52.

iShares Global Tech ETF Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.