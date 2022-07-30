Haverford Trust Co Boosts Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Haverford Trust Co increased its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 59.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 826 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in McKesson were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in McKesson by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,171,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,976,000 after buying an additional 269,506 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,808,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,505,000 after acquiring an additional 68,645 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,705,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,098,000 after acquiring an additional 168,279 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,822,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,869,000 after purchasing an additional 14,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at $386,729,000. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insider Activity

In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.90, for a total value of $68,322.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,096,095.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 27,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.16, for a total value of $9,088,937.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,561,959.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.90, for a total transaction of $68,322.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,096,095.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,628 shares of company stock valued at $23,779,745. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

McKesson Stock Performance

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $343.00 to $378.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on McKesson from $280.00 to $331.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Argus cut McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen boosted their price target on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on McKesson to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.69.

MCK stock opened at $341.58 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $192.38 and a 1 year high of $342.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $323.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $303.25. The firm has a market cap of $49.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.38, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.63.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by ($0.23). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 538.84% and a net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $66.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 23.26 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.07%.

About McKesson

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.