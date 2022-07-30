Haverford Trust Co Buys New Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Haverford Trust Co bought a new stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 6,040 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 38,556 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 8,248 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $812,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 15,570 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 9,830 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 780,593 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,505,000 after acquiring an additional 61,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENB opened at $44.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.52 and a 200-day moving average of $43.75. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.21 and a 52 week high of $47.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $11.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 10.40%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.668 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.16%.

ENB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. US Capital Advisors cut Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.04.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

