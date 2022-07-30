Haverford Trust Co Has $482,000 Stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Haverford Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 128.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Celanese were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Celanese by 830.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 355.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Celanese during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CE. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Celanese from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Celanese in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.33.

Celanese Stock Performance

Shares of CE opened at $117.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.28. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $104.74 and a twelve month high of $176.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.96.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.43. Celanese had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 17.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 22nd. Celanese’s payout ratio is 14.52%.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

