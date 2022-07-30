Haverford Trust Co Has $514,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Haverford Trust Co trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,106,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,730 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,316,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,596,000 after buying an additional 873,149 shares during the last quarter. American Trust bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,166,000. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 38.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,257,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,392,000 after purchasing an additional 346,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4,151.3% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 287,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,135,000 after buying an additional 280,877 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $69.20 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $60.53 and a one year high of $83.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.83.

