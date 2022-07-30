Haverford Trust Co Makes New $310,000 Investment in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Haverford Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 7.2% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 32,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at $4,112,000. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 13.2% in the first quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 4.2% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 471,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,650,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CARR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 target price on Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.63.

Carrier Global Price Performance

NYSE:CARR opened at $40.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.83. The firm has a market cap of $34.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.35. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $34.12 and a one year high of $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 19.87%.

Carrier Global Company Profile



Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

