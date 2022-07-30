Haverford Trust Co Sells 100 Shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV)

Haverford Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGV. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of BATS IGV opened at $295.31 on Friday. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a 1 year low of $123.69 and a 1 year high of $183.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $279.60 and its 200-day moving average is $310.36.
About iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF
iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).
