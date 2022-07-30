Haverford Trust Co Sells 125 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Haverford Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in AON were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Steph & Co. bought a new position in AON in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in AON in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in AON by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 495.2% in the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AON Stock Performance

AON stock opened at $291.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.20 and a beta of 0.91. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $246.21 and a 1 year high of $341.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $269.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.38.

AON Dividend Announcement

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. AON had a return on equity of 119.46% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AON shares. Morgan Stanley cut AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $320.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AON in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $302.64.

Insider Transactions at AON

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $286.58 per share, for a total transaction of $4,012,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,237,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

AON Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Further Reading

