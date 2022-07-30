Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) PT Lowered to $17.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

HA has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hawaiian from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hawaiian presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:HA opened at $14.96 on Wednesday. Hawaiian has a 52-week low of $12.76 and a 52-week high of $24.27. The company has a market capitalization of $767.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:HA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported ($2.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.51) by ($0.03). Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a negative return on equity of 57.98%. The firm had revenue of $477.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.85) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hawaiian will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth $837,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 44,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the first quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 13,166.7% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 5,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; and New York City, New York.

