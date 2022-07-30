Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) Plans $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st.

Haynes International has a payout ratio of 24.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Haynes International to earn $3.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.0%.

Shares of Haynes International stock opened at $38.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.98. The company has a market cap of $481.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Haynes International has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $49.76.

Haynes International ( NASDAQ:HAYN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $117.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.69 million. Haynes International had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 4.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Haynes International will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Haynes International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Haynes International from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 717,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 23.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 602,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,666,000 after acquiring an additional 113,889 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Haynes International during the first quarter valued at $4,131,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Haynes International during the first quarter valued at $3,889,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 44.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 84,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 25,743 shares during the period. 96.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.

