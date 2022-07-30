HC Wainwright Cuts Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO) Price Target to $5.25

Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from $5.75 to $5.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
GORO has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com cut Gold Resource from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Gold Resource in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They set a buy rating and a $4.25 price target on the stock.
Gold Resource Price Performance
Shares of GORO stock opened at $1.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.63. Gold Resource has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $2.63.
Gold Resource Company Profile
Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.
