HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Short Interest Update

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,580,000 shares, an increase of 57.0% from the June 30th total of 2,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

HDFC Bank Price Performance

HDB traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.80. 1,553,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,059,155. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. HDFC Bank has a one year low of $50.61 and a one year high of $79.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.99.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 16.37%. As a group, research analysts predict that HDFC Bank will post 80.29 EPS for the current year.

HDFC Bank Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of HDFC Bank

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.5805 per share. This is a positive change from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.31%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.