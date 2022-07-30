Head to Head Analysis: Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) and InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG)

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) and InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Membership Collective Group and InterContinental Hotels Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Membership Collective Group $560.55 million 0.72 -$265.39 million ($1.55) -4.35 InterContinental Hotels Group $2.91 billion 3.82 $266.00 million N/A N/A

InterContinental Hotels Group has higher revenue and earnings than Membership Collective Group.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Membership Collective Group 1 1 6 0 2.63 InterContinental Hotels Group 0 3 8 0 2.73

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Membership Collective Group and InterContinental Hotels Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Membership Collective Group currently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 92.59%. Given Membership Collective Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Membership Collective Group is more favorable than InterContinental Hotels Group.

Profitability

This table compares Membership Collective Group and InterContinental Hotels Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Membership Collective Group -34.61% -1,577.30% -9.78% InterContinental Hotels Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.8% of Membership Collective Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.3% of InterContinental Hotels Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

InterContinental Hotels Group beats Membership Collective Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Membership Collective Group

Membership Collective Group Inc. operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects members worldwide. The company's members use the MCG platform to work and socialize, connect, create, and have fun. As of January 2, 2022, it served approximately 155,800 members through a portfolio of 33 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works clubs, The Ned in London, Soho Home, and Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, as well as digital channels. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza. It also provides IHG Rewards loyalty program. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 5,991 hotels and 880,327 rooms in approximately 100 countries. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC was founded in 1777 and is headquartered in Denham, the United Kingdom.

