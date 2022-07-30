Head to Head Comparison: 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) & BARK (NYSE:BARK)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) and BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and BARK’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1-800-FLOWERS.COM $2.12 billion 0.30 $118.65 million $0.98 10.17 BARK $507.41 million 0.49 -$68.30 million ($0.48) -2.98

1-800-FLOWERS.COM has higher revenue and earnings than BARK. BARK is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

40.6% of BARK shares are held by institutional investors. 49.2% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and BARK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1-800-FLOWERS.COM 2.95% 13.04% 5.85% BARK -13.46% -35.66% -19.17%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and BARK, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1-800-FLOWERS.COM 0 2 1 0 2.33 BARK 0 0 1 0 3.00

1-800-FLOWERS.COM presently has a consensus price target of $23.88, indicating a potential upside of 139.47%. BARK has a consensus price target of $11.33, indicating a potential upside of 692.54%. Given BARK’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BARK is more favorable than 1-800-FLOWERS.COM.

Volatility and Risk

1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BARK has a beta of 1.9, indicating that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

1-800-FLOWERS.COM beats BARK on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

(Get Rating)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits. It offers its products and services through online platform under the 1-800-Flowers.com, 1-800-Baskets.com, Cheryl's Cookies, FruitBouquets.com, Harry & David, Moose Munch, The Popcorn Factory, Wolferman's Bakery, PersonalizationMall.com, Simply Chocolate, DesignPac, Stock Yards, Shari's Berries, BloomNet, Napco, and Flowerama brand names. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Jericho, New York.

About BARK

(Get Rating)

BARK Inc., a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It is also involved in the design of playstyle-specific toys, satisfying treats, personal meal plans with supplements, and dog-first experiences designed to foster health and happiness of dogs everywhere. In addition, the company offers monthly themed box of toys and treats under the BarkBox and Super Chewer names; personalized meal plans under the BARK Food name; health and wellness products under the BARK Bright name; and dog beds, bowls, collars, harnesses, and leashes under the BARK Home brand. Further, the company sells BARK Home products through BarkShop.com. Additionally, it offers custom collections through online marketplaces, and brick and mortar retailers. The company was formerly known as The Original BARK Company and changed its name to BARK, Inc. in November 2021. BARK Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.