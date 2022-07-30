Head-To-Head Contrast: Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) and Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV)

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) and Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

Synovus Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Meridian pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Synovus Financial pays out 28.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Meridian pays out 16.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Synovus Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Meridian has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Synovus Financial has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meridian has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

79.5% of Synovus Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.0% of Meridian shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Synovus Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of Meridian shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Synovus Financial and Meridian, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synovus Financial 0 1 8 0 2.89 Meridian 0 0 2 0 3.00

Synovus Financial currently has a consensus target price of $53.15, indicating a potential upside of 31.62%. Meridian has a consensus target price of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 58.95%. Given Meridian’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Meridian is more favorable than Synovus Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Synovus Financial and Meridian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synovus Financial 34.48% 16.40% 1.29% Meridian 21.19% 19.52% 1.76%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Synovus Financial and Meridian’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synovus Financial $2.10 billion 2.79 $760.47 million $4.79 8.43 Meridian $159.51 million 1.09 $35.58 million $4.97 5.70

Synovus Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Meridian. Meridian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Synovus Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Synovus Financial beats Meridian on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans. Its retail banking services comprise accepting customary types of demand and savings deposits accounts; mortgage, installment, and other consumer loans; investment and brokerage services; safe deposit services; automated banking services; automated fund transfers; Internet-based banking services; and bank credit and debit card services. The company also offers various other financial services, including portfolio management for fixed-income securities, investment banking, execution of securities transactions as a broker/dealer, and financial planning services, as well as provides individual investment advice on equity and other securities. As of December 31, 2020, it operated through 289 branches and 389 ATMs in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Columbus, Georgia.

About Meridian

Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits. It also provides commercial and industrial loans comprising business lines of credit, term loans, small business lending, lease financing, and shared national credits; commercial real estate, and land development and construction loans for residential and commercial projects; and consumer and home equity lending, private banking, merchant, and title and land settlement services. In addition, the company operates and originates mortgage loans for 1-4 family dwellings; and offers real estate holding, investment advisory, and equipment leasing services. It operates through a network of 6 full-service branches, and 19 other offices. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

