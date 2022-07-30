HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 652,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,896 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.48% of HEICO worth $100,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,146,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HEICO by 3,963.3% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of HEICO by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 43,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of HEICO by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of HEICO by 8,366.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. 26.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HEI. Truist Financial decreased their target price on HEICO from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on HEICO to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut HEICO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.33.

Shares of HEI stock opened at $157.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.24. HEICO Co. has a 12-month low of $122.94 and a 12-month high of $159.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $538.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.19 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 16.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that HEICO Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. HEICO’s payout ratio is currently 7.41%.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

