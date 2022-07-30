HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of HEICO to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of HEICO from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $155.33.

Shares of HEI opened at $157.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of 64.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 3.39. HEICO has a fifty-two week low of $122.94 and a fifty-two week high of $159.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.18.

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $538.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.19 million. HEICO had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 14.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that HEICO will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.41%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEI. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in HEICO by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in HEICO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,769,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in HEICO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,244,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in HEICO by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 411,217 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,306,000 after purchasing an additional 34,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in HEICO by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

