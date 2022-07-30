HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 306,200 shares, a decline of 55.3% from the June 30th total of 685,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 235.5 days.

HeidelbergCement Stock Performance

HLBZF stock remained flat at $49.99 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.08. HeidelbergCement has a twelve month low of $45.61 and a twelve month high of $91.20.

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

About HeidelbergCement

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.