Helmet.insure Price Tops $0.0168 on Top Exchanges (HELMET)

Helmet.insure (HELMET) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 30th. Over the last seven days, Helmet.insure has traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Helmet.insure has a total market cap of $716,572.74 and $42,447.00 worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helmet.insure coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0168 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004181 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $143.88 or 0.00601388 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00015386 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00035073 BTC.

Helmet.insure Profile

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,774,506 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure.

Buying and Selling Helmet.insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helmet.insure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helmet.insure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helmet.insure using one of the exchanges listed above.

