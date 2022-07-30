Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the June 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Trading Up 1.7 %
HENOY stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.94. 15,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,749. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.54. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $14.92 and a 12 month high of $26.16.
