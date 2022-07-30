Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the June 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Trading Up 1.7 %

HENOY stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.94. 15,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,749. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.54. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $14.92 and a 12 month high of $26.16.

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.