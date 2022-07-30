Herc (NYSE:HRI) Trading Up 9%

Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) rose 9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $119.20 and last traded at $119.08. Approximately 7,518 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 289,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Herc from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Herc to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Herc from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Herc from $161.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Herc has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.

Herc Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.21. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Herc Dividend Announcement

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.15). Herc had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 28.42%. The business had revenue of $640.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. Herc’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 11.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.47%.

Insider Transactions at Herc

In other news, CFO Mark Irion purchased 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $116.88 per share, with a total value of $25,479.84. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,044,332.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Herc

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Herc by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Herc by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Herc in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Herc by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its stake in Herc by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 701 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

See Also

