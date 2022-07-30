Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Announces Earnings Results

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 76.75% and a net margin of 11.00%. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Hilton Worldwide updated its Q3 guidance to $1.16-$1.24 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $4.21-$4.46 EPS.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of HLT traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $128.07. 1,781,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,539,479. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.45 and a beta of 1.24. Hilton Worldwide has a twelve month low of $108.41 and a twelve month high of $167.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.83.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of research firms have weighed in on HLT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $141.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays started coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen reduced their target price on Hilton Worldwide to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Hilton Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.82.

In related news, Director Douglas M. Steenland purchased 1,967 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $251,166.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,071,327.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 253,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,445,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland bought 1,967 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $251,166.23. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,071,327.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,020 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hilton Worldwide

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HLT. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.