Hoge Finance (HOGE) Market Cap Hits $16.33 Million

Hoge Finance (HOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 30th. One Hoge Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hoge Finance has a total market capitalization of $16.33 million and $56,895.00 worth of Hoge Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hoge Finance has traded up 14.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,511.28 or 0.99939335 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004078 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004685 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003909 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004077 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002085 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.35 or 0.00131913 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00032413 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004262 BTC.

Hoge Finance Profile

Hoge Finance (HOGE) is a coin. Its launch date was February 7th, 2021. Hoge Finance’s total supply is 402,276,464,812 coins. Hoge Finance’s official Twitter account is @hogefinance.

Hoge Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HOGE is a deflationary currency. There will never be more HOGE in circulation than there is now. Every time a transaction takes place with HOGE, 1% of that transaction is removed or “burned” from the total supply. This increases the scarcity of every HOGE in circulation. Additionally, another 1% is distributed among every HOGE holder. What this means is that every time HOGE is used, the value of the remaining HOGE in circulation is increased by simultaneously decreasing the supply (deflation), while also distributing HOGE to everyone using the token. As a result, every single HOGE holder has an incentive to spread the use of HOGE as much as possible. As more transactions take place in the network, the individual net-worth of all who own a piece of the network increases as well. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoge Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hoge Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hoge Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

