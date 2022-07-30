Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $10.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $18.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HLLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Holley in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Holley in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Holley currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.32.

Holley Trading Down 36.9 %

NYSE HLLY opened at $7.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.77. Holley has a one year low of $7.97 and a one year high of $14.68.

Institutional Trading of Holley

Holley ( NYSE:HLLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $200.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.70 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Holley will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Holley by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of Holley by 340.0% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Holley during the fourth quarter worth about $4,060,000. Skylands Capital LLC raised its stake in Holley by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 377,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after buying an additional 21,300 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Holley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,392,000. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Holley Company Profile

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

