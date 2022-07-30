Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Price Target Cut to $70.00

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HOLX. Citigroup reduced their target price on Hologic from $78.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Hologic in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hologic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Hologic to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hologic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.71.

HOLX stock opened at $71.38 on Thursday. Hologic has a 1-year low of $66.58 and a 1-year high of $81.04. The firm has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.86 and its 200-day moving average is $72.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. Hologic had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 28.79%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Hologic will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jan Verstreken sold 6,500 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $512,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,058,250.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hologic by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,882,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,141,919,000 after purchasing an additional 381,608 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,888,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,675,766,000 after purchasing an additional 532,526 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,426,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $877,794,000 after purchasing an additional 94,561 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,790,351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $442,486,000 after purchasing an additional 398,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 29.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,424,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $263,039,000 after purchasing an additional 781,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

