Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Performance

HOMB opened at $23.60 on Friday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.83 and a 12-month high of $26.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.63 and a 200-day moving average of $22.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $243.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.63 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 28.43%. The business’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

A number of equities analysts have commented on HOMB shares. StockNews.com lowered Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director Jack Engelkes purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.58 per share, for a total transaction of $514,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 178,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,287.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOMB. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 164,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 19,896 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 1st quarter worth $3,051,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 9,204 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 6,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 79,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

