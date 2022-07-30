HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Stock Rating Lowered by Compass Point

Compass Point lowered shares of HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $25.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

HTBI has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

HomeTrust Bancshares Price Performance

HTBI opened at $24.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.21. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $32.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $379.50 million, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.65.

HomeTrust Bancshares Dividend Announcement

HomeTrust Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HTBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.17). HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 9.53%. On average, analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HomeTrust Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTBI. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 206,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,403,000 after purchasing an additional 93,040 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 717,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,241,000 after purchasing an additional 40,300 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC grew its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 36.6% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 141,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 37,817 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,161,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 56.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 101,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 36,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

