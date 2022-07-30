Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their maintains rating on shares of Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Horizon Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday.
Horizon Bancorp Trading Up 1.6 %
NASDAQ:HBNC opened at $19.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.96. The company has a market capitalization of $830.94 million, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Horizon Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.45 and a 52-week high of $23.80.
Horizon Bancorp Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.22%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horizon Bancorp
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Horizon Bancorp during the first quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 53.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. 54.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Horizon Bancorp Company Profile
Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers various deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.
