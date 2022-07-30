HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Bought by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,053 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 321.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,993 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 32.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,438 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the first quarter valued at about $267,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 875,676 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $32,986,000 after acquiring an additional 23,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 9.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 627,640 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $23,944,000 after acquiring an additional 53,763 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HP alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $179,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,175.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,007,834.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $179,595.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,175.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,719 shares of company stock valued at $1,844,410 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HP Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of HPQ opened at $33.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.03. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $41.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. HP had a net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 188.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HPQ. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.69.

About HP

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.