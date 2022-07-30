HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) PT Lowered to $325.00 at Barclays

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $375.00 to $325.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $617.00 to $444.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on HubSpot from $539.00 to $436.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on HubSpot from $700.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on HubSpot from $600.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HubSpot has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $559.60.

NYSE:HUBS opened at $308.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. HubSpot has a 12-month low of $257.21 and a 12-month high of $866.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $314.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $400.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -224.82 and a beta of 1.69.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.05 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that HubSpot will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $340.08 per share, for a total transaction of $3,400,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,511,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,012,895.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.30, for a total value of $2,276,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 695,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,721,575.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $340.08 per share, with a total value of $3,400,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,511,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,012,895.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,500 shares of company stock worth $7,201,680. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 203.6% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 85 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in HubSpot by 141.2% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in HubSpot by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

