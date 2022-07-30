Human Investing LLC Has $28.75 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Human Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 363,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,467 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 6.4% of Human Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Human Investing LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $28,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 20,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 10,250 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 8,120 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $77.47 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $75.65 and a 12 month high of $82.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.91.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

