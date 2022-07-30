Human Investing LLC Invests $980,000 in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,221 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth $449,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 279,999 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $33,384,000 after buying an additional 5,304 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 25,287.6% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 24,626 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after buying an additional 24,529 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 581.8% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 110,772 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $13,534,000 after buying an additional 94,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $472,116.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,092,777.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other EOG Resources news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total value of $267,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 66,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,417,388. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $472,116.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,092,777.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,395 shares of company stock valued at $883,134 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James restated a “maintains” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $146.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.32.

EOG stock opened at $111.22 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.81 and a 12 month high of $147.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.79. The stock has a market cap of $65.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.69.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.76 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

