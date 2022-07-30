Human Investing LLC Purchases New Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,964 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $943,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TRH Financial LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 73,590 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,710,000 after buying an additional 13,864 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,735 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 36,090 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $108.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $101.24 and a fifty-two week high of $142.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.44. The company has a market cap of $190.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.75.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 39.25%.

ABT has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.46.

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,407,502. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,407,502. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 126,457 shares of company stock valued at $14,097,936. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

