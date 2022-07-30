Humana (NYSE:HUM) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ~$24.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $24.66.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Humana from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Humana from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a maintains rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Humana from $500.00 to $529.00 and gave the stock a maintains rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded Humana from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $486.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Humana from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $511.44.
Humana Stock Down 0.4 %
NYSE:HUM traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $482.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 823,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,367. The company has a market cap of $60.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.80. Humana has a one year low of $351.20 and a one year high of $497.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $462.13 and its 200-day moving average is $440.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Humana news, insider Samir Deshpande sold 3,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.19, for a total transaction of $1,718,089.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,636.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Humana by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Humana by 0.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Humana by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 19.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Humana by 25.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 29,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.
About Humana
Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.
