Humana (NYSE:HUM) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ~$24.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $24.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Humana from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Humana from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a maintains rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Humana from $500.00 to $529.00 and gave the stock a maintains rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded Humana from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $486.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Humana from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $511.44.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:HUM traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $482.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 823,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,367. The company has a market cap of $60.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.80. Humana has a one year low of $351.20 and a one year high of $497.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $462.13 and its 200-day moving average is $440.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 17.27%. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Humana will post 24.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Humana news, insider Samir Deshpande sold 3,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.19, for a total transaction of $1,718,089.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,636.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Humana by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Humana by 0.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Humana by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 19.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Humana by 25.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 29,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.