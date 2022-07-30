Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Argus

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Argus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HBAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.50 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Stephens upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wedbush lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.11.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $13.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $11.67 and a 52 week high of $17.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.77 and its 200-day moving average is $14.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.11%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 5,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $74,856.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,700.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Gary Torgow bought 19,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,027.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 893,301 shares in the company, valued at $11,523,582.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 5,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $74,856.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 207,777 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,700.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,327 shares of company stock valued at $657,985. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Huntington Bancshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,794,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,380,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,575 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,897,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,001,438,000 after buying an additional 7,774,643 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,581,973 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,239,387,000 after buying an additional 1,802,869 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,623,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $610,994,000 after buying an additional 5,513,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,384,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $575,807,000 after buying an additional 1,736,566 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

