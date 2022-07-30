Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decline of 79.1% from the June 30th total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 214,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Husqvarna AB (publ) Trading Up 4.6 %

OTCMKTS HSQVY traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $15.90. 28,936 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,693. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.39. Husqvarna AB has a fifty-two week low of $14.21 and a fifty-two week high of $32.57.

Husqvarna AB (publ) Company Profile

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power products, watering products, and cutting and surface preparation equipment. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna Forest & Garden, Gardena, and Husqvarna Construction. The Husqvarna Forest & Garden division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

