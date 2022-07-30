Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 414,200 shares, a decline of 46.2% from the June 30th total of 770,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 37.3 days.

Husqvarna AB (publ) Price Performance

Husqvarna AB (publ) stock remained flat at $7.45 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.51. Husqvarna AB has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $16.00.

Husqvarna AB (publ) Company Profile

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power products, watering products, and cutting and surface preparation equipment. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna Forest & Garden, Gardena, and Husqvarna Construction. The Husqvarna Forest & Garden division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

