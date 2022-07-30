Hydra (HYDRA) Price Reaches $2.98 on Major Exchanges

Hydra (HYDRA) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 30th. Hydra has a market capitalization of $25.66 million and $148,153.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hydra coin can currently be bought for about $2.98 or 0.00012424 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Hydra has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hydra alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004169 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 29.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.31 or 0.00605613 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001551 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00015213 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00036240 BTC.

About Hydra

Hydra’s total supply is 19,827,078 coins and its circulating supply is 8,606,762 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain.

Buying and Selling Hydra

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hydra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.