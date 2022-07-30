Hydro (HYDRO) Trading 4.9% Lower This Week

Hydro (HYDRO) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 30th. Hydro has a total market capitalization of $292,899.10 and $8,273.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hydro coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hydro has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,515.60 or 0.99991450 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004073 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00004719 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003910 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004078 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002086 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.16 or 0.00131176 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00032267 BTC.
- Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004078 BTC.
Hydro Coin Profile
HYDRO is a coin. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 82,545,513 coins. The official website for Hydro is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro. Hydro’s official message board is medium.com/@hydrogenapi. Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Hydro Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hydro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Hydro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.