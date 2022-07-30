HyperDAO (HDAO) Trading Up 279.8% Over Last 7 Days

HyperDAO (HDAO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 30th. One HyperDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0129 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges. HyperDAO has a total market capitalization of $43.95 million and approximately $9.37 million worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HyperDAO has traded 279.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,659.19 or 0.99993295 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004206 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004819 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003952 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004213 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002155 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.23 or 0.00131622 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00033175 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004214 BTC.

About HyperDAO

HDAO is a coin. Its launch date was November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,400,000,000 coins. HyperDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@hdao. HyperDAO’s official website is www.hyperdao.com. HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HyperDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

