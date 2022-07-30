HyperDAO Hits Market Cap of $71.97 Million (HDAO)

HyperDAO (HDAO) traded 520.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 30th. One HyperDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0212 or 0.00000087 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, HyperDAO has traded up 522% against the dollar. HyperDAO has a total market capitalization of $71.97 million and $5.99 million worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24,211.39 or 1.00006663 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004130 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004770 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003921 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004131 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002112 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00130820 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00032591 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004133 BTC.

About HyperDAO

HyperDAO is a coin. Its launch date was November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,400,000,000 coins. HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. HyperDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@hdao. HyperDAO’s official website is www.hyperdao.com.

HyperDAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

