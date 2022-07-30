Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 14,583 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 72,497 shares.The stock last traded at $33.82 and had previously closed at $34.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.02.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Increases Dividend

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling ( NYSE:HY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $827.60 million for the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 31.58%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3225 per share. This is a positive change from Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.66%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 823.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

Featured Articles

