iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Given New C$88.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$87.00 to C$88.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on iA Financial from C$96.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities increased their price target on iA Financial from C$81.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on iA Financial from C$92.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Desjardins dropped their price target on iA Financial from C$88.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, CIBC lowered iA Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, iA Financial presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $85.06.

Get iA Financial alerts:

iA Financial Price Performance

OTCMKTS IAFNF opened at $49.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.45. iA Financial has a twelve month low of $45.27 and a twelve month high of $66.61.

About iA Financial

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.