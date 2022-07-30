iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Price Target Increased to C$88.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Desjardins lowered their price target on iA Financial from C$88.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on iA Financial from C$78.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities upped their target price on iA Financial from C$81.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on iA Financial from C$87.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on iA Financial from C$92.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, iA Financial presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $85.06.

IAFNF opened at $49.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.45. iA Financial has a one year low of $45.27 and a one year high of $66.61.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

