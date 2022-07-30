ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Price Target Raised to $295.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $285.00 to $295.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
ICLR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on ICON Public from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of ICON Public in a report on Friday, May 13th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on ICON Public in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on ICON Public from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded ICON Public from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $282.67.
ICON Public Trading Up 1.6 %
ICON Public stock opened at $241.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. ICON Public has a 12 month low of $196.34 and a 12 month high of $313.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.15. The firm has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 96.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.95.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICON Public
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 19,191 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,943,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in ICON Public by 28.3% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ICON Public during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in ICON Public by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its position in ICON Public by 1.7% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,618 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.
ICON Public Company Profile
ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.
