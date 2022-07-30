ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Price Target Raised to $295.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $285.00 to $295.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

ICLR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on ICON Public from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of ICON Public in a report on Friday, May 13th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on ICON Public in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on ICON Public from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded ICON Public from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $282.67.

Get ICON Public alerts:

ICON Public Trading Up 1.6 %

ICON Public stock opened at $241.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. ICON Public has a 12 month low of $196.34 and a 12 month high of $313.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.15. The firm has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 96.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICON Public

ICON Public ( NASDAQ:ICLR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.34. ICON Public had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 122.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ICON Public will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 19,191 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,943,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in ICON Public by 28.3% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ICON Public during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in ICON Public by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its position in ICON Public by 1.7% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,618 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.