Idavoll Network (IDV) Price Up 1% Over Last Week

Idavoll Network (IDV) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 30th. In the last seven days, Idavoll Network has traded up 1% against the dollar. Idavoll Network has a total market cap of $8.88 million and approximately $425,181.00 worth of Idavoll Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Idavoll Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0099 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges.
About Idavoll Network
Idavoll Network’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 893,886,640 coins. Idavoll Network’s official Twitter account is @IdavollN.
