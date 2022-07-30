Idena (IDNA) Market Cap Hits $1.91 Million

Idena (IDNA) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. One Idena coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0312 or 0.00000127 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Idena has a market capitalization of $1.91 million and $79,255.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Idena has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Idena

Idena (IDNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 88,120,075 coins and its circulating supply is 61,375,552 coins. Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Idena’s official message board is medium.com/@idena.network. Idena’s official website is idena.io.

Idena Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

