IHI Co. (OTCMKTS:IHICY) Short Interest Update

IHI Co. (OTCMKTS:IHICY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 181.3% from the June 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

IHI Price Performance

IHICY remained flat at $6.48 on Friday. 78 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,546. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.11. IHI has a 52-week low of $4.53 and a 52-week high of $7.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Get IHI alerts:

IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. IHI had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 17.88%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IHI will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IHI

IHI Corporation operates in resources, energy, and environment; social infrastructure and offshore facilities; industrial systems and general-purpose machinery; aero engine, space, and defense; and other business areas in Japan and internationally. It provides carbon reduction solutions; gas turbines and engines, and diesel engines for land use, and high-speed ships and other marine vessels; LNG receiving terminals and storage tanks; and equipment for various plants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IHI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.