ImageCoin (IMG) Price Up 83.7% This Week

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 37.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 30th. One ImageCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ImageCoin has traded up 83.7% against the US dollar. ImageCoin has a total market capitalization of $28,101.55 and approximately $709.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.41 or 0.00246259 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000499 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000038 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000065 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ImageCoin

ImageCoin (IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 12,916,393 coins. The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty.

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

